Jeanie Mai and Jeezy Introduce Baby Monaco in a Cute Family Video.Jeannie Mai host of "The Real" was dead-set on not having children in her 11 year marriage. .when the marriage ended, a few year go by and she meets rapper Jeezy - now she's singing a different tune. .Mai and Jenkins later married and have welcome a baby girl this year. .In an adorable video posted to Jenkins' YouTube "Hello Hunnay with Jeannie Mai" we meet Monaco.“I was really scared, guarded, and protected” Jenkins said when it came to her baby girl.You can follow the Jenkins family on her YouTube as she dishes on marriage, postpartum depression and more