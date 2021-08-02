IRS reportedly files new tax lien against Jermaine Dupri

Jermaine Dupri owes $560,000 in back taxes, Radar reported.
Court documents obtained by the entertainment and gossip website show the federal government has filed a new tax lien against the record producer whose given name is Jermaine Mauldin. According to the July 16 filing, Mauldin owes $62,477.62 for 2019. As of Aug. 1, a lien release hasn’t been filed.
The recent filing comes after earlier reports showed Mauldin owed $493,095 from 2013 to 2018. Radar reported that the debt has grown with interest and penalties since it hasn’t been paid. Amounts owed range from $52,880.22 in 2013 to $105,125.33 in 2018. The amount peaked at $108,230.96 in 2014.
Mauldin’s property will be seized if he doesn’t pay or immediately work out a deal.
The So So Def CEO has yet to remark publicly on the liens. He has, however, tweeted a defense of Kanye West. The Chicago native produced a song for Jermaine Dupri’s 1998 solo debut album.
West hosted a listening party for his upcoming album, “Donda,” at Mercedes-Benz Stadium last month. Since then, fans have been eager for its release. However, it won’t come out until Aug. 6. That has irritated some of West’s fans.
“I’m not sure many understand what Ye did,” Jermaine Dupri tweeted. He added that musicians “play the music and gage what you got by the reactions, then prioritize by best reaction and fix where the response was weak.”
West is hosting a second listening party Thursday.