How to stay calm , and manage work anxiety.Lifehack asked Kat Truman, a life coach at The Power of Change, to offer her advice forways people can cope with work-related anxiety. .Here are some of her tips.Learn to process your emotions. Find healthy outlets, and figure out how to move on. .Healthy outlets could include journaling or talking with someone about the situation and how it makes you feel.According to Truman, this step is crucial. It allows you to think clearly. .Avoid negative or judgmental thoughts about yourself. .Being overly critical of ourselves can lead to toxic feelings of anxiety. .Once you have stopped judging yourself, it's time to question your beliefs.Truman suggests that the power of perspective and positive thinking can be a game changer.An aspect of this is figuring out what you want and how you want your life to be different. .According to Truman, it's important to have a solid support system of people who are positive and encouraging.It's also important to not neglect yourself or your needs and reenergize through good self-care habits. .Good self-care habits can include meditation, yoga, quiet time, exercise, quality sleep and proper nutrition.Overall, Truman suggests taking control of what you can and evaluating ways to better manage your work life.