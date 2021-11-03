Here's how daylight saving time , affects your health.Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. on November 7.This means we gain a full hour of sleep.A study from the University of Colorado says that when clocks are moved up, however.the effect has a negative effect on one's health.According to the study, heart attack risk increases by 25% due to the loss of sleep.The risk drops 21% in the fall when wegain an hour of sleep.The Mayo Clinic adds that daylight saving affects sleeping patterns for nearly a week.To help remedy that, the Better Sleep Council has a tip.The nonprofit says to go to sleep 15 minutes before your normal bedtime days before the shift