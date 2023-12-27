Health & Wellness | If ‘dry’ January sounds daunting, try ‘damp’ January instead

There’s not one best way to do the Damp January challenge. Here are some ways to cut back on alcohol.

Special occasion drinking: Avoid drinking for the month of January except for special occasions, like a wedding, birthday party or anniversary celebration.

Add more dry days to your month: Reduce the number of days you drink during January.

Consume fewer drinks in a setting: For a month, cut back on the amount you drink on each occasion. If you regularly have two or more glasses of wine with dinner, for instance, commit to just one drink per sitting.

A combination approach: Experts say it’s best to reduce the number of days you drink and the amount that you drink on each occasion. You can set a goal to have a specific number of dry days each week and fewer servings on the days that you drink. You can drink only at special events or be sober on special occasions. Pick the strategy that works for you.

The important thing to know is that any strategy you use to reduce how much and how often you drink will be beneficial, said Katie Witkiewitz, director of the Center on Alcohol, Substance Use And Addiction at the University of New Mexico and a former president of the Society of Addiction Psychology.

“Any reduction in drinking is associated with improvements in health,” she said. “As your drinking increases you have increased health risks, and as your drinking decreases you have decreased health risks.”

“Even if you didn’t drink for one day that’s still one day less of drinking,” she added.

Reset your relationship with alcohol

Damp January (some people call it Dryish January) can act as something of an alcohol reset – a chance to give your gut, brain and liver a break and reassess your drinking habits.

Damp January works for many people because it’s not all or nothing. If your goal is to reduce your drinking by 30% and you fall a little short, that still counts as a success. If you find even small reductions in your drinking are impossible then that could signal the need for professional help.

For Damp January, Witkiewitz sets a goal of drinking 50% less for the entire month – meaning she drinks on 50% fewer days than usual and she consumes half as much alcohol on those occasions. She finds that it improves her sleep and energy levels and that it helps her skin look clearer and healthier.

Long-lasting benefits

Almost any adult can take part in a sobriety challenge. The one exception, Witkiewitz said, are people who are heavily dependent on alcohol: They should consult a doctor first because severe alcohol withdrawal can be dangerous.

But for everyone else, the benefits of doing a sobriety challenge are well documented. In a series of studies, researchers found that people who participated in Dry January reported losing weight, sleeping better, saving money and having more energy and a better ability to concentrate. They reported feeling a sense of achievement and gaining better control of their drinking.

Even though they typically returned to drinking after completing the challenge, they were still drinking considerably less six months later.

Becoming a more conscious drinker

Ian Andersen, a co-founder of Sunnyside, a mindful drinking program, said that 25,000 people participated in the company’s Dry(ish) January challenge in 2023. The company found that 32% of participants chose to do a fully dry month last January while 68% of people opted to do Damp January.

The people who set out to do a fully dry month lowered their alcohol intake by 61% during the challenge, while those who chose to cut back reduced their alcohol consumption by 22%.

Alice Ferris, a fundraising consultant who lives in Flagstaff, Arizona, said she was interested in the health benefits of Dry January, but she didn’t think a month of abstinence would be practical because her work involves a lot of socializing.

Ferris used the Sunnyside program and set a goal of having three to four dry days a week. She planned dry days based on her work and travel schedule, and would typically budget one cocktail or glass of wine on the days when she did drink. Ferris said she noticed that having dry days significantly improved her sleep and made her more mindful about her drinking.

“It helped me become more conscious about when I’m picking up the glass,” she said.

After the challenge, Ferris started doing two regular dry days a week. “I like the flexibility,” she said. “That’s what helped the habit stick – that I don’t have to be perfect.”

Try these strategies to succeed at Damp January

