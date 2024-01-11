Health & Wellness | Forget FOMO. Embrace JOMO to discover the joy of missing out.

“JOMO reminds us that we can not only not fear that we are missing something important, but actually enjoy missing something,” said Tali Gazit, an associate professor of information science at Israel’s Bar-Ilan University.

The research into JOMO is nascent and focuses on the effects of social media. But we can find JOMO in the rest of our lives, too, by choosing when we want to step away. JOMO can feel rejuvenating because it helps us stop being preoccupied with other people.

“JOMO is actually being able to be in the here and now,” Gazit said. “To be able to enjoy what you are doing now without looking left and right and be jealous or anxious about missing something.”

FOMO – a human condition exacerbated by social media

The fear embodied in FOMO is a social one. Humans have dealt with it since we realized that there were opportunities being missed, fun not being had and Joneses needing to be kept up with. But the rise of social media meant that FOMO arose in public consciousness and vocabulary.

“FOMO existed before social media did, but it just wasn’t such a salient part of our experience,” said Chris Barry, a psychology professor at Washington State University.

With the advent of social media, we were granted the profound ability to constantly see the highlight reel of everyone’s life – and all the possibilities for self-comparison. Research shows that higher levels of FOMO are associated with lower self-esteem, lower life satisfaction and more loneliness.

“We’re exposed to more people that we don’t know, we don’t really know their stories,” Gazit said. “We are not familiar with the complexity of their lives, and everything looks so great in others’ life experiences.”

How a social media outage brought joy

Oct. 4, 2021, is not a day that will live in infamy. But for several hours, Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp went down, disrupting the lives of billions of people.

The outage also served as a serendipitous natural experiment on how people emotionally respond to being away from social media. Most studies rely on requesting and trusting people to abstain from their smartphones and computers. The outage was annoying for users, but for researchers interested in human behavior, “we got it as a present,” Gazit said.

In the two days following the outage, Gazit and her graduate student Tal Eitan recruited 571 adults to answer a questionnaire assessing their feelings about the experience.

Initially, the researchers expected to uncover feelings of stress and FOMO, which they did indeed find in spades. In support of previous research, FOMO was significantly correlated to stress felt and the level of social media usage people normally had.

But unexpectedly, in the optional open-ended questions, many people wrote about the relief and joy they felt not being connected to social media and the goings-on of others, the 2023 study reported.

Some even directly referenced JOMO, which has cropped up in popular culture but has not been rigorously studied until recently.

“A large amount of people really enjoyed themselves, and they found themselves talking to their partners, talking to their friends and doing things, cooking, doing sports,” Gazit said.

How to cultivate more JOMO in your life

Social connection is healthy, and social media, for its many flaws and foibles, provides a means for connection. JOMO is not about eschewing those connections entirely or self-isolating from others, Barry said. Instead, it is intentionally cultivating periods of disconnection and solitude for recharging and rejuvenation.