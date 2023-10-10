Health & Wellness | Even short bursts of daily activity lengthen life

Good news for couch potatoes — bursts of activity as short as one to three minutes in duration can prompt a steep decrease in the risk of heart attack, stroke and early death, a new study reports.

Researchers tracked the activity of more than 25,000 people in the United Kingdom, all of whom had wearable devices that monitored their movement down to 10-second intervals.

The investigators found that short bouts of activity lasting fewer than 10 minutes caused a significant decrease in heart attacks and strokes, as well as death from any cause.

These weren’t activities where someone needed to don sportswear and athletic shoes, either, said lead researcher Matthew Ahmadi, a postdoctoral research fellow at the University of Sydney in Australia.

“The health-enhancing benefits they received all came from activities of daily living such as playing with children, gardening and household tasks that mixed in short bursts of vigorous intensity,” Ahmadi said.

“Our study found that the health benefits traditionally attributed to exercise-based activities can also be achieved through everyday activities. This was a nice finding, particularly for adults who are unable to or cannot exercise regularly,” he said.

Although even short bursts of activity produced benefit, the longer the bouts, the better off participants were, the researchers found.

Compared to people who only moved in bouts of one minute or less:

People who regularly moved 5 to 10 minutes had a 52% reduced risk of early death and a 41% reduced risk of heart attack and stroke. Those who regularly moved 3 to 5 minutes had a 44% reduced risk of early death and a 38% reduced risk of heart attack and stroke. Folks who moved 1 to 3 minutes were 34% less likely to die early and 29% less likely to suffer a heart attack or stroke. The intensity of the activity did matter, the findings showed.

People who huffed and puffed with vigorous activity for at least 15% of each bout — about 10 seconds per minute — saw the greatest benefit, according to the report.

Even bouts of activity of less than a minute were associated with health benefits if they contained 15% or more vigorous movement, the researchers said.

“People don’t need to necessarily do short bursts of activity that are only vigorous. As long as they are able to do their daily activities in bursts with a little extra effort or pace lasting a few minutes at a time they can get health benefits,” Ahmadi said. “And then if they want to top it off and get more ‘bang for their buck,’ they can also do them at a high effort to get that vigorous intensity.”

Fewer than 1 in 5 middle-aged adults regularly exercise, the authors said in background notes.

“People often think they have to go out and buy all this fancy equipment to play pickleball or go for run, and it’s really not that hard,” said Benziger, director of research at Essentia Health Heart and Vascular Center in Duluth, Minn. “It does not require any equipment to dance, to garden, to walk your dog. People just need to get out the front door, get outside.”

The findings were published in the October issue of The Lancet Public Health.