Hawks to shine light on mental health

8 Everyday, Mental Health Tips.While it’s important to take care of your physical body, many people often forget to take care of their mind.19.1 percent of adults and 16.5 percentof youth in the United States haveexperienced a mental illness.In honor of World Mental Health Day, here are eight things you can do daily to help your mental health. .1. , Exercise.2. , Meditate.3. , Get Enough Sleep.4. , Sit up Straight.5. , Surround YourselfWith Supportive Friends.6. , Set Obtainable Goals.7. , Eat Nutritious Meals .8. , Seek HelpWhen You Need It