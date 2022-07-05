Gwinnett relaunches online health resource

Combined Shape Caption

The Gwinnett County Department of Community Services has relaunched an online resource for residents.LiveHealthyGwinnettData.com, features real-time data and information to promote health and wellness communitywide.Our goal is to help meet Live Healthy Gwinnett’s mission to encourage residents to Be Active, Eat Healthy, Get Checked and Be Positive., Lindsey Jorstad, deputy department director of community services for Gwinnett County.LiveHealthyGwinnettData.com is intended for anyone interested in community health and community health data, Lindsey Jorstad, deputy department director of community services for Gwinnett County.The dashboard’s unique, dynamic functionality enables users to view hundreds of maps, tables, figures and promising practices