Google's Most Popular, Halloween Searches.Halloween is almost here, and Google has offered up some trending searches to help spark spooky creativity.Whether your plan is to spend the day watching Halloween movies or putting together a clever costume, these top searches might offer some inspiration.Top 3 most-searched Halloween movies:.'Halloween' (1978).'Friday the 13th'.'Hocus Pocus'.Top 3 Trending Halloween costumes:.'Squid Game'.Gorilla.Britney Spears.Top 3 trending couples costumes:.Trixie and Timmy Turner.Bonnie and Clyde.Skid and Pump.Top 3 trending dog costumes:.'Squid Game'.Race car.Vampire