Rates of anxiety disorders and depression among young people doubled to 1 in 5 during the pandemic.Left untreated, it can lead to depression, suicidal thoughts and other mental health issues into adulthood.Georgia schools and colleges are now spending more money for mental health services, but still have much catching up to do.The recommended ratio is 47 psychiatrists per 100,000 students.Georgia has only eight psychiatrists per 100,000 children.From insurance disparities, to lack of resources,to diversity concerns, we look into obstacles to care and solutions to the rising problem.Read more at ajc.com:, Georgia students' private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom, Story by Vanessa McCray, Eric StirgusPhotos by Arvin TemkarEdit by Jessica Horne.