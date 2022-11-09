Exclusive
New in noon ePaper: Update on Georgia’s 2022 election
ajc logo
X

FB/TW Aimee Copeland expands outdoor fun to the disabled community

© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top