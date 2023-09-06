Drake gives $50k to fan who spent furniture money on concert tickets

Life
By
1 hour ago
X

You never know what you’ll get at a Drake concert — from giant bras being thrown on stage to Drake defending a female fan after she caught a towel thrown from the stage. But one lucky fan got $50,000 from the rapper after revealing that he’d spent the money set aside to buy furniture on concert tickets instead.

While speaking to the crowd during the Las Vegas stop of his “It’s All a Blur” tour, Drake couldn’t resist sharing a sign that read, “I spent my furniture money on your two shows, OVO for life.”

ExploreDrake defends female fan after she was mobbed during concert

“You know what, my man, your furniture money... Imma give you 50 bands ‘cause I love you,” said Drake in the now-viral video. “Make sure he gets his money tonight. That’s some real sh-t, I f--k with you.”

This wasn’t the first giveaway Drake did for a lucky fan — at a different stop on the tour, Drake gave one lucky female concertgoer a Chanel bag.

“Listen, this is what life is about. I’m trying to teach you something tonight. I want you to understand something tonight. You never know what the next person is going through. You never know what the person in front of you, to the left of you, to the right of you, behind you, is going through,” he said.

ExploreTaylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ will be coming to AMC theaters October 13

As Drake fans continue to enjoy the giving nature of the Canadian-born rapper, he also reassured his fans that his much-anticipated album “For All the Dogs” is coming next year.

”I promise you. I got an album coming out called ‘For All the Dogs.’ It’s like—I know I say this a lot, it’s real close. I might give you the date in Vegas maybe tomorrow night, I don’t know. I gotta go listen to it one more time. It’s coming. It’s coming real soon.”

About the Author

Follow Ebony Williams on twitter

Ebony Williams is a writer, indie producer and director, and journalist for a variety of magazine outlets. Her career has lead her to create content for entertainment, sports, lifestyle, local breaking news and more.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

BREAKING
Fulton judge sounds skeptical of trying all 19 Trump defendants together1h ago

Credit: TNS

Kemp seeks disaster declaration after Idalia pummels South Georgia
33m ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Prosecutor says Trump racketeering trial would take four months
1h ago

Credit: TNS

Fulton County inmate dies at Grady days after being found unresponsive
1h ago

Credit: TNS

Fulton County inmate dies at Grady days after being found unresponsive
1h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Atlanta college lifts temporary mask mandate that sparked off-campus outcry
1h ago
The Latest

Teen’s death after ‘One Chip’ challenge highlights the dangers of viral food trends
5m ago
FDA finalizing ban on menthol tobacco products ‘in coming months’
1h ago
The trail was filled with good Samaritans on Prince the dog’s final hike
3h ago
Featured

Uga: The story of Georgia’s live bulldog mascot began in 1956
Meet the 34-year-old judge who will oversee Trump prosecution in Georgia
What to know about Georgia’s RICO law
3h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top