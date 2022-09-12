Copy of Fall arts guide, festivals and fairs in Georgia
Mark your calendars! Here are fairs and festivalsyou won't want to miss in Georgia this fall.September, Gwinnett County FairSeptember 15 - 25LawrencevilleBlue Ridge Blues & BBQ FestivalSeptember 17Blue RidgeNorth Georgia State Fair September 22 - October 2Marietta.September, Sweet Auburn Music FestSeptember 24 - 25AtlantaPorches and Pies FestivalSeptember 24AtlantaAtlanta FairSeptember 30 - November 6Atlanta.October, Cumming Country Fair & FestivalOctober 6 - 16CummingWire & Wood AlpharettaSongwriters FestivalOctober 7 - 9AlpharettaGeorgia Mountain Fall FestivalOctober 7 - 15HiawasseeGeorgia Apple FestivalOctober 8, 9, 15 and 16Ellijay.Hungry for more?Check out these 12 events AJC arts writers are eager to see this fall.Theatre and Performing Arts, "Everybody"September 2 - October 2Alliance Theatre“Pretty Woman: The Musical”September 13 - 18Fox Theatre“Balanchine Inspired” September 16 - 18Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre“Legacy + Lineage + Liberation”October 20 - 22Schwartz Center for Performing Arts: Dance Studio.More Festivals, Atlanta Food & Wine FestivalSeptember 15 - 18Various venuesOut On Film35th annual LGBTQ film festivalSeptember 22 - October 2Landmark’s Midtown Art CinemaAtlanta Art WeekSeptember 29 - October 2Various venues.Family-friendly, Decatur Book FestivalSeptember 30 - October 1Decatur“Kurios: Cabinet of Curiosities” Cirque du SoleilOctober 6 - December 24Atlantic Station.Music, Beethoven’s NinthOctober 6 - 9Atlanta Symphony HallLizzoOctober 22State Farm ArenaThe B-52sNovember 11 - 13Fox Theatre.For full schedules, prices and more info, click the link in this post or visit ajc.com