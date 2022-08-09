ajc logo
X

Kanye West Takes Aim at Pete Davidson After Kim Kardashian Breakup

Combined ShapeCaption
Kanye West Takes Aim at Pete Davidson , After Kim Kardashian Breakup.Kanye West Takes Aim at Pete Davidson , After Kim Kardashian Breakup.Kardashian and Davidson recently broke up after nine months of dating.Kardashian and Davidson recently broke up after nine months of dating.A source told 'Page Six,' , “They have a lot of love and respect for each other, but found that the long distance and their demanding schedules made it really difficult to maintain a relationship.”.Kanye West, Kardashian's ex-husband with whom she shares four children, took to Instagram on Aug. 8 to roast Davidson.Kanye West, Kardashian's ex-husband with whom she shares four children, took to Instagram on Aug. 8 to roast Davidson.West, who dubbed Davidson "Skete" shortly after he started dating his ex-wife, previously referenced the comedian's death in a music video for his song, "Eazy.".West, who dubbed Davidson "Skete" shortly after he started dating his ex-wife, previously referenced the comedian's death in a music video for his song, "Eazy.".In that video, West depicts a claymation version of Davidson being kidnapped and buried alive. .Fox News reports that after rumors surfaced about Davidson and Kardashian's breakup, the 28-year-old was seen in Australia wearing a shirt that read, "What... I feel like s---.".He has yet to comment on West's Instagram post or the breakup

© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top