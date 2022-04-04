Fast facts about Jamie Lee Curtis.Jamie Lee Curtis was born on November 22, 1958, in Los Angeles.She is known for starring in films such as "Halloween," '" Fish Called Wanda," and "True Lies.".She is a successful children's author. Her first work in the area, "When I Was Little: A Four-Year-Old's Memoir of Her Youth," was published in 1993.For years, she primarily became known as the spokesperson for Activia yogurt.After years of TV show appearances, she returned to film in the 2019 murder-mystery "Knives Out."