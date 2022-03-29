Chris Rock and Will Smith , Had History Before Oscar Slap.Chris Rock and Will Smith , Had History Before Oscar Slap.CNN reports Chris Rock has a history of aiming jokes at Jada Pinkett Smith, .CNN reports Chris Rock has a history of aiming jokes at Jada Pinkett Smith, .but after Will retaliated to the most recent joke at the Oscars on March 27, Rock's humor towards the Smith family may have been quelled.While presenting at the Oscars, the comedian quipped.Jada, I love you, "G.I. Jane 2," can't wait to see it. , Chris Rock at 94th Academy Awards Ceremony, via CNN.Demi Moore famously buzzed her head while starring in the film "G.I. Jane.".Jada Pinkett Smith keeps a close haircut since she suffers from alopecia, an autoimmune disorder that results in hair loss.In 2016, while hosting the Oscars, Rock remarked on Will and Jada's boycotting the ceremony due to the online event #OscarsSoWhite.In 2016, while hosting the Oscars, Rock remarked on Will and Jada's boycotting the ceremony due to the online event #OscarsSoWhite.Rock said the Smiths, along with director Spike Lee, had "went mad" over the lack of diversity that year.Jada boycotting the Oscars is like me boycotting Rihanna's panties. I wasn't invited. , Chris Rock, opening monologue 2016 Oscar Awards, via CNN.Rock said he understood why Jada was mad.Jada's mad her man Will was not nominated for "Concussion.", Chris Rock, while presenting the 2016 Oscar Awards, via CNN.I get it. It's not fair that Will was this good and didn't get nominated. , Chris Rock, while presenting the 2016 Oscar Awards, via CNN.It's also not fair that Will was paid $20 million for "Wild Wild West.", Chris Rock, while presenting the 2016 Oscar Awards, via CNN.It's also not fair that Will was paid $20 million for "Wild Wild West.", Chris Rock, while presenting the 2016 Oscar Awards, via CNN