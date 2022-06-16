Combined Shape Caption

BTS statement misunderstood; , band not going on hiatus.According to BTS' management team, the K-Pop supergroup is not going on hiatus despite reports to the contrary.'TMZ' reports that statements made by members of BTS were lost in translation and misrepresented by the media.The band's Korean management team said the group will not be breaking up while the K-Pop singers pursue solo projects.The band's Korean management team said the group will not be breaking up while the K-Pop singers pursue solo projects.On June 14, BTS caused an uproar when a video was released of the band discussing their future. .The English translation of the interview stated that the band was taking a "hiatus.".As a result, on June 15, the music company that represents BTS, HYBE, lost $1.7 billion in market value during early morning trading. .To be clear, they are not on hiatus but will take time to explore some solo projects at this time and remain active in various different formats, HYBE statement, via 'TMZ'.BTS member Jungkook also promised fans that the band would continue to produce their 'Run BTS' web series.BTS member Jungkook also promised fans that the band would continue to produce their 'Run BTS' web series.He also said the band would make more music as a group in the future after taking time to work on their own solo careers.