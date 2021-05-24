Candytopia, photo-worthy world of sweets, coming back to Atlanta

Tickets officially go on sale at noon Tuesday, May 25 on candytopia.com. They must be purchased in advance.

For $28, adults can experience “an imaginative fantasyland with a one-of-a-kind immersive experience that beckons you to soak in the wonder,” according to the press release. Likened to receiving a golden ticket or venturing through a real-life Candyland, the museum has over 12 environments that feature over-the-top interactive art installations. Complete sensory experiences are also part of Candytopia.

“As they travel through each area, guests are treated to a variety of packaged candy samples, including some nostalgic favorites, and many sweet surprises,” the press release said.

Children ages 4-12 are also welcome to join the fun for $20. No tickets are needed for children under 3 — they can attend for free.

Register for early ticket access at candytopia.com.

