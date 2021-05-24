Candytopia, photo-worthy world of sweets, coming back to Atlanta

If you weren’t able to catch Candytopia when it came to Atlanta in 2019, there’s good news in store.
The Instagram-worthy museum is returning to Buckhead this summer.
For a limited time, Atlantans can see flying unicorn pigs, colossal candy creations and marshmallow tsunamis in an interactive experience. The engagement begins June 11 at 3330 Piedmont Road NE. It will be next door to Disco Kroger in central Buckhead.
This is the first time Candytopia has chosen to revisit a city. When it first came to the Peach State’s capital, it sold out almost immediately. The limited-run was extended twice to accommodate almost 250,000 guests in 6 months.
“We’re thrilled to be returning to the city of Atlanta where we were so warmly welcomed in 2019. We’ve created an updated experience that our guests will find familiar, but with plenty of new surprises to discover,” John Goodman, the CEO of Youtopia Entertainment, said in a statement.
Tickets officially go on sale at noon Tuesday, May 25 on candytopia.com. They must be purchased in advance.
For $28, adults can experience “an imaginative fantasyland with a one-of-a-kind immersive experience that beckons you to soak in the wonder,” according to the press release. Likened to receiving a golden ticket or venturing through a real-life Candyland, the museum has over 12 environments that feature over-the-top interactive art installations. Complete sensory experiences are also part of Candytopia.
“As they travel through each area, guests are treated to a variety of packaged candy samples, including some nostalgic favorites, and many sweet surprises,” the press release said.
Children ages 4-12 are also welcome to join the fun for $20. No tickets are needed for children under 3 — they can attend for free.
Register for early ticket access at candytopia.com.
