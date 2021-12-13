Boost your energy levels, with a healthy, and balanced diet.Lifehack suggests that a healthy and balanced diet can help solve 90% of health problems, particularly energy-related ones. .Here are 5 tips , for how a balanced and nutritious diet can help keep your energy levels up. .1. Boost your metabolism , by improving your diet. .Whether your goal is to lose fat or build muscle, your metabolism depends on getting the right amounts of protein, healthy fat, fiber, vitamins, minerals and water. .Whether your goal is to lose fat or build muscle, your metabolism depends on getting the right amounts of protein, healthy fat, fiber, vitamins, minerals and water. .2. Eating better , can also boost your memory and productivity. .Studies show that your brain works better when you feed your body all the nutrients it needs, particularly omega-3. .3. What you eat , can also affect your immune system. .Lifehack suggests that a healthy diet can not only increase energy levels, but also decrease the chances of you getting sick. .4. Improve your mood , by cutting out junk food. .An excess of sugar, sodium, saturated fats and additives can lead to mood swings by way of energy crashes. Eating more fruits and veggies has the opposite effect. .An excess of sugar, sodium, saturated fats and additives can lead to mood swings by way of energy crashes. Eating more fruits and veggies has the opposite effect. .5. Better digestion , equals more energy. .Many energy problems are related to poor digestion. Foods that are high in fiber, like seeds, nuts and whole grain cereals can improve digestion and give you more energy. .Many energy problems are related to poor digestion. Foods that are high in fiber, like seeds, nuts and whole grain cereals can improve digestion and give you more energy. .Including a variety of foods in your diet can have a profound effect on your overall health and energy levels.