Books To Read to Celebrate Women and Girls in Science

Books To Read for , to Celebrate Women and Girls in Science.International Day of Women and Girls in Science is celebrated Feb. 11, but you can recognize them any day of the year.While honoring women's achievements and contributions to science, , the day is also meant to encourage other women and girls to enter STEM fields.Here are some books, provided by bookriot.com, that are sure to inspire:.Mae Among the Stars, by Roda Ahmed and Stacia Burrington, This picture books draws inspiration from Mae Jamison, the first Black woman in space.Mary Anning (Little People, Big Dreams), by Maria Isabel Sanchez Vegara & Popy Matigot, This fun, yet educational book follows Anning, a paleontologist.Sally Ride: Life On A Mission, by Sue Macy, This biography explores the work of the first woman in space.The Girl With A Mind For Math: The Story of Raye Montague, by Julia Finley Mosca and Daniel Rieley, This picture book tells the story of Raye Montague, a Black engineer and creator of the first computer-generated rough draft of a U.S. naval ship.Reaching for the Moon: The Autobiography of NASA Mathematician Katherine Johnson, by Katherine Johnson, Johnson tells her story of pushing through racism and sexism to work on some of NASA's biggest projects, including helping to launch Apollo 11.The Disordered Cosmos: A Journey Into Dark Matter, Spacetime & Dreams Deferred, by Chanda Prescod-Weinstein, Theoretical physicist Prescod-Weinstein combines discussions of physics and her own personal experiences within the field