Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Atlanta NICU nurses dress babies in adorable holiday outfits

caption arrowCaption
Babies at Wellstar Health System’s Atlanta hospitals were dressed in festive holiday attire to celebrate the Christmas season.

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top