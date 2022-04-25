Mountain climber Hugh Morton finds writing memoir much like scaling Earth’s highest peaks

“I wrote something that was about 90 pages in 1998,” said Morton, who in 1992 reached the summit of Mt. Everest, the first resident from the Southeastern United States to do so. “I couldn’t get anybody interested in it; I guess it wasn’t long enough. So I set it aside and 20 years went by.

“By then I’d added some mountains to the list. I decided that I wanted my children and grandchildren to have something to refer to. I’ve had some pretty unique experiences.”

Morton, whose interest in climbing to dangerously high levels has found him traveling all over the world, recently spoke about his new book at Heritage Bank in McDonough and was joined by Lapka Rita Sherpa, a climbing guide who has summited Mt. Everest 17 times, leading more than 250 climbers.

“I got to thinking I’d try to raise some money for a charity I’m partial to,” said Morton, a native of Valley, Alabama. “I had a Sherpa with me who has kind of become the spokesman for the Sherpa people and he came and helped me promote the book.

“A man I climbed Everest with started a school 23 years ago for the children of Nepal through the Alpine Ascents Foundation. I helped him get the school started and it’s still going strong and they’ve actually got two schools how. I thought it would be a fitting beneficiary for this book and I’ve actually received more in donations for the foundation than I have selling the book.”

Any revenues from “Reflections on High Places” will go directly to the Seattle-based Alpine Ascent Foundation’s Education Fund. In 2010, Morton published a book on the 2008 housing crisis (“From a builder’s perspective, that did a number on me and a lot of my friends,” he said) and said he wrote the book to share his side of the story, rather than to make any money.

Morton said that it’s likely that “Reflections on High Places” is his last book.

“I don’t have anything else to say,” he said.

For more information on Hugh W. Morton and “Reflections on High Places,” visit www.reflectionsonhighplaces.com.

