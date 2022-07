Combined Shape Caption

Congrats to World War II veteran Clara 'Mama' Bridges, who celebrated turning 101!.A staple of the community, Bridges' nursing career spanned over three decades.At age 24, Bridges enlisted in the U.S. Army as World War II was winding down and served two honorable wartime years across four military installations. .Read more at ajc.com, World War II veteran 'Mama' Bridges celebrates turning 101, Story by Hunter BoyceVideo Credit: The Michaels Organization.