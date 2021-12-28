Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

After 15-year legal dispute, James Brown’s estate is finally sold for an estimated $90M

caption arrowCaption
James Brown’s estate sold for an estimated $90 million.

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top