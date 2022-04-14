Adding 30 Minutes of This Exercise Can Help You Live Longer.We exercise for a multitude of reasons like to fit into our pre-pandemic jeans, to get summer ready and even to live a more functionable life. .Studies show that by adding weight training for 30 to 60 minutes a week can decrease the risk of early death by 10 to 20%.Benefits of strength training:-Builds strength -Burns calories -Decreases abdominal fat -Lowers risk of falling and injury -Improves heart and brain health -Help manages blood sugar levels-Promotes mobility and flexibility.Lifting weights decreases blood pressure, lowers cholesterol and improves blood circulation by strengthening the heart and blood vessels.The study also shares that adding 30 minutes of aerobic exercise can also lower your chances of diabetes, premature death, and certain cancers