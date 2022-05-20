A peek inside ‘Diddy’s’ abandoned $2.6m Dunwoody mansion

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ former Dunwoody mansion is abandoned and dilapidated, and it’s still unclear why the music mogul’s one-time project has remained empty 15 years after last changing hands, according to the New York Post. Now photos of the home in disrepair have made their way onto the internet, courtesy of abandonedway.com.
Combs is no stranger to buying Atlanta property. The rapper once owned the now-closed Buckhead restaurant Justin’s Restaurant. But while his former eatery has since turned into a primary care clinic, Combs former Dunwoody mansion remains in tatters.
Combs purchased the 8 bedroom, 16 bathroom Italian Baroque-style property in 2003 for $2.6 million, the New York Post reported. Built in 1987, the mansion sits atop seven acres of land and was abandoned by the rapper during the housing crisis of the late 2000s.
Known as the Casa Nirelle estate, the property features a detached five-care garage with a second floor residence, a tennis court and a detached pool. The property is surrounded by an iron fence.
The mansion features a game room, library, wine cellar, home theater, workout room, sauna, five fire places, an entertainment area with a stage, living room, a gourmet kitchen and a separate terrace level half-kitchen. Several of the home’s bathrooms feature jacuzzis and steam showers.
Combs sold the home in 2007 for $1.3 million, only half of what he paid for it four years earlier. The mansion remains abandoned today. The luxury home’s unkempt 60,000 gallon pool and attached pool house can be seen in the social media post above.
The New York Post reported that Combs is rumored to have given up on renovating the property after failing to securing funding for the project, but the rapper has not confirmed those rumors. For now, the mansion remains untouched — with part of its history still a mystery.
