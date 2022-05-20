A peek inside ‘Diddy’s’ abandoned $2.6m Dunwoody mansion

The mansion features a game room, library, wine cellar, home theater, workout room, sauna, five fire places, an entertainment area with a stage, living room, a gourmet kitchen and a separate terrace level half-kitchen. Several of the home’s bathrooms feature jacuzzis and steam showers.

Combs sold the home in 2007 for $1.3 million, only half of what he paid for it four years earlier. The mansion remains abandoned today. The luxury home’s unkempt 60,000 gallon pool and attached pool house can be seen in the social media post above.

The New York Post reported that Combs is rumored to have given up on renovating the property after failing to securing funding for the project, but the rapper has not confirmed those rumors. For now, the mansion remains untouched — with part of its history still a mystery.