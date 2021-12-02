ajc logo
A Helpful Holiday Tipping Guide

How to Tip For The Holidays.Building superintendent - $20 to $100, depending on how responsive and helpful your super has been.Doorman - $20 to $100. If there are multiple doormen, $20 or more for each is fine; if you have only one, then the higher end of that range is more appropriate (even up to $150 to $200, at your discretion), especially if they're friendly, do a lot for you, and/or you live in a luxury building.Elevator operator/other building staff - $20 to $50. Check with your building association to see if there is a holiday tip pool that is shared by all of the building's employees.Landscaper/gardener - $20 to $50. If they come frequently, give up to a week's pay.Pool cleaners - For a regular crew, the price of one cleaning, to divide among themselves. If a different employee shows up each visit, holiday tipping is unnecessary.Newspaper carrier - $10 to $30, or the equivalent of one month of the subscription price. Sometimes you can include a tip when you pay your bill. Remember that adults usually do this job these days.Handyman - $15 to $40, depending on how much work you've had him do.Trash and recycling collectors - $10 to $30 each for private service; for public service, check your local municipality for regulations as some areas may not allow tipping.Christmas tree carrier - A $20 cash tip is appropriate for home delivery; $10 for an attentive carrier who also offers service while you choose a tree; $5 if the person has just helped you bundle it up and load it onto the car.Mechanic - If you go regularly for service, tip $20.Gift wrapper - If tips are allowed, go with $1 to $2 per package, up to $10 total.Doctor/therapist - Cash gifts are generally prohibited. Check with each institution's policy before giving a gift to a medical professional. At some nonprofit institutions, a donation may be made in honor of an employee. Platters of cookies or fruit are thoughtful gifts that benefit the entire staff.Day-care staff - A gift or cash tip in the amount of $35 to $70 for each staff member who works with your child(ren) and a small handmade gift from your child(ren).Dry cleaner - Since it's a team effort, consider dropping off a box of donuts or a basket of fruit for the whole staff to enjoy.Since it's a team effort, consider dropping off a box of donuts or a basket of fruit for the whole staff to enjoy

