Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

$10M project to retool, rename stretch of Roswell Road in Sandy Springs

caption arrowCaption
$10M project to retool, rename stretch of Roswell Road in Sandy Springs.

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top