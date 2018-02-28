Our Products
AJC Jobs
Contact Us
62
2
open search clear
Subscribe
Log Out

Atlanta begins another college football tradition

0

Atlanta begins another college football tradition

1:14 p.m Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018 Sports
Sports
View CaptionHide Caption
Jason Getz/For the AJC
The Georgia State Panthers played their first season at Georgia State Stadium - formerly Turner Field - in 2017..

Atlanta added another neutral-site college-football game to its lineup Wednesday with the announcement that the annual MEAC/SWAC Challenge will be played at Georgia State Stadium beginning this year. 

The game, entering its 14th season, is an early-season matchup of teams from the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference and the Southwestern Athletic Conference. This year’s game will feature the MEAC’s North Carolina Central vs. the SWAC’s Prairie View A&M on Sept. 2, the Sunday of Labor Day weekend, in the stadium formerly known as Turner Field. 

> More:  The history of the MEAC-SWAC Challenge

View Comments 0

Weather and Traffic

62
30303
2

Most Read

  1. Teacher in custody after shot fired at North Georgia high school
  2. Deal will sign tax bill that kills Delta break after NRA flap
  3. Falcons near mega-deal for Matt Ryan

Things To Do

Add Event +

More from ajc.com

Topics
Updates on Georgia Crossover Day 2018
News
Positive rabies case reported in DeKalb County
News
Student leadership group to host Snellville youth summit
News
Cobb nonprofits must attend March 1 meeting
News
New playground, parking coming to Lilburn City Park
News
Fayette County schools need more bus drivers