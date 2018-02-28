Atlanta begins another college football tradition
Atlanta added another neutral-site college-football game to its lineup Wednesday with the announcement that the annual MEAC/SWAC Challenge will be played at Georgia State Stadium beginning this year.
The game, entering its 14th season, is an early-season matchup of teams from the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference and the Southwestern Athletic Conference. This year’s game will feature the MEAC’s North Carolina Central vs. the SWAC’s Prairie View A&M on Sept. 2, the Sunday of Labor Day weekend, in the stadium formerly known as Turner Field.
View Comments 0