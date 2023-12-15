Yves Saint Laurent Squad

3. Crash scene in Hinesville, where Sumlin is accused of car chase and shooting at a correctional officer in 2021.

4. Glennville home where Bobby Kicklighter, 88, was murdered in 2021. Prosecutors say Weekes’ ordered a hit on a correctional officer but Kicklighter was killed by mistake.

5. Aerial Deshay Murphy: pleaded guilty for her role in the Kicklighter murder.

6. Brian Adams: former warden at Smith State Prison, arrested in February for allegedly being part of Weekes’ enterprise.

7. Smith State Prison: high-security prison in Glennville where prosecutors say Weekes built a criminal enterprise with the help of corrupt prison employees.

8. Sharie Shonta Clark: former lieutenant at maximum security Special Management Unit in Jackson. Accused of moving $30,000 around for Weekes.

9. Cash App: mobile payment Clark is accused of using to move Weekes’ money

10. Keisha Janae Jones: Former Smith State Prison correctional officer. Prosecutors say she was Weekes’ girlfriend and acted as treasurer and facilitator on the outside for contraband ring. Co-defendant in Kicklighter murder.

11. Dennis Kraft: Accused in murder of Jessica Gerling. Prosecutors say he is a friend of Keisha Jones.

12. Jessica Gerling: former Smith State Prison correctional officer who went to work for Weekes’ enterprise, but was murdered in 2021 in a hit prosecutors say Weekes ordered.

13. Scene of Jessica Gerling murder in June 2021.

