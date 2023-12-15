Credit: AJC photo illustration
1. Nathan Weekes, aka “Kash” and “Da President”: alleged head of the “Yves Saint Laurent Squad.” Investigators say he operated a massive prison contraband scheme and orchestrated three murders.
2. Christopher Reginald Sumlin, Jr: Former inmate at Smith State Prison. Alleged triggerman in murder of Bobby Kicklighter. Also accused of other crimes to protect the criminal enterprise.
3. Crash scene in Hinesville, where Sumlin is accused of car chase and shooting at a correctional officer in 2021.
4. Glennville home where Bobby Kicklighter, 88, was murdered in 2021. Prosecutors say Weekes’ ordered a hit on a correctional officer but Kicklighter was killed by mistake.
5. Aerial Deshay Murphy: pleaded guilty for her role in the Kicklighter murder.
6. Brian Adams: former warden at Smith State Prison, arrested in February for allegedly being part of Weekes’ enterprise.
7. Smith State Prison: high-security prison in Glennville where prosecutors say Weekes built a criminal enterprise with the help of corrupt prison employees.
8. Sharie Shonta Clark: former lieutenant at maximum security Special Management Unit in Jackson. Accused of moving $30,000 around for Weekes.
9. Cash App: mobile payment Clark is accused of using to move Weekes’ money
10. Keisha Janae Jones: Former Smith State Prison correctional officer. Prosecutors say she was Weekes’ girlfriend and acted as treasurer and facilitator on the outside for contraband ring. Co-defendant in Kicklighter murder.
11. Dennis Kraft: Accused in murder of Jessica Gerling. Prosecutors say he is a friend of Keisha Jones.
12. Jessica Gerling: former Smith State Prison correctional officer who went to work for Weekes’ enterprise, but was murdered in 2021 in a hit prosecutors say Weekes ordered.
13. Scene of Jessica Gerling murder in June 2021.
Photo credits: 1, 2, 3, 7, 13: Lewis Levine; 5, 6, 8, 10, 11: Georgia Department of Corrections; 12: Courtesy of Photographic Memories