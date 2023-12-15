YAP (Young and Paid)

3. YAP Entertainment: company formed by Cofield and incorporated with the Georgia Secretary of State while he was in prison.

4. 675 Metropolitan Parkway: the parking lot in Atlanta where the shooting occurred.

5. Teontre Crowley: YAP crew member convicted as the shooter.

6. Selena Holmes: Atlanta woman who had a phone relationship with Cofield and was convicted for a role in the shooting.

7. Skyhouse Buckhead: the high-rise apartment building where Holmes was living at Cofield’s expense.

8. Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison in Jackson, the location of the GDC’s Special Management Unit: Cofield was incarcerated there when he stole $11 million from the Charles Schwab account of billionaire movie producer Sidney Kimmel.

9. Eldridge Bennett: Lawrenceville man guilty of money laundering for serving as a courier in the $11 million heist.

10. Signature Airport: where the gold coins purchased by Cofield from an Idaho company arrived in Atlanta by private plane and were picked up by Bennett using a fake ID.

(Photo credits: 1, 2, 5, 6 and 9: Georgia Department of Corrections; 7: J. Scott Trubey/AJC; 8: Hyosub Shin/Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com); 10: Natrice Miller/Natrice.Miller@ajc.com)