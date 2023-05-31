Who can get medical marijuana in Georgia and how?

Georgia residents suffering from illnesses such as seizures, terminal cancer and post-traumatic stress disorder can buy medical marijuana at dispensaries if they receive a government-approved identification card.

The state’s medical marijuana law authorizes the Georgia Department of Health to issue the ID, called a Low THC Oil Card, to qualified people who receive approval from their physician.

The card allows patients to possess up to 20 fluid ounces of medical cannabis oil, which can contain no more than 5% THC, the compound that gives marijuana users a high.