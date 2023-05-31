Who can get medical marijuana in Georgia and how?

Georgia residents suffering from illnesses such as seizures, terminal cancer and post-traumatic stress disorder can buy medical marijuana at dispensaries if they receive a government-approved identification card.
The state’s medical marijuana law authorizes the Georgia Department of Health to issue the ID, called a Low THC Oil Card, to qualified people who receive approval from their physician.
The card allows patients to possess up to 20 fluid ounces of medical cannabis oil, which can contain no more than 5% THC, the compound that gives marijuana users a high.
Medical cannabis products are sold in the form of liquid tinctures, topical creams or capsules, but smokable products aren’t allowed, and recreational usage of marijuana remains illegal in Georgia.
To apply for the registry card, a Georgia doctor must verify the patient suffers from one of the qualifying conditions and submit an electronic form to the state Department of Public Health.
The cards cost $25 and are valid for two years before they need to be renewed.
Qualified conditions include end-stage cancer, Crohn’s disease, Parkinson’s, autism, AIDS, PTSD and intractable pain. For a full list of qualified conditions and more information, go to: https://dph.georgia.gov/low-thc-oil-registry
— Helena Oliviero and Mark Niesse
Credit: AP
Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@