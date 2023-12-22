Which vaccines should I get and when?

COVID-19 Vaccines

CDC recommends everyone 6 months and older get the COVID vaccine that was updated this year to protect against the potentially serious outcomes of COVID illness. New variants continue to surface, but the current formula still offers protection.

People who recently had COVID can hold off getting the vaccine for three months.

Flu vaccines

Everyone 6 months of age and older should get vaccinated for the flu. Ideally, get the shot by the end of October but later is better than never. The seasonal flu vaccine is reformulated each year to tailor them to the virus types predicted to be most common in the upcoming season. Even when it’s not a perfect match, the shots can prevent serious illness.