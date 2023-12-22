Which vaccines should I get and when?

COVID-19 Vaccines
CDC recommends everyone 6 months and older get the COVID vaccine that was updated this year to protect against the potentially serious outcomes of COVID illness. New variants continue to surface, but the current formula still offers protection.
People who recently had COVID can hold off getting the vaccine for three months.
Flu vaccines
Everyone 6 months of age and older should get vaccinated for the flu. Ideally, get the shot by the end of October but later is better than never. The seasonal flu vaccine is reformulated each year to tailor them to the virus types predicted to be most common in the upcoming season. Even when it’s not a perfect match, the shots can prevent serious illness.
RSV Vaccines
The CDC recommends the RSV vaccine for adults over 60 after having a conversation about it with their health care providers, something called “shared clinical decision-making.” Pregnant women are also recommended to get an RSV vaccine during their pregnancy. Babies born to mothers who get the RSV vaccine at least 2 weeks before delivery will have protection and, in most cases, should not need an RSV immunization later.
The CDC had recommended earlier all children under 8 months of age get an RSV shots, along with older infants at higher risk for severe disease. But due to an ongoing vaccine shortage, the CDC is now recommending doses be prioritized for children under 6 months of age and for infants with underlying conditions that place them at the highest risk for severe RSV disease.