What was said, when, by whom, about the training center costs

A timeline of shifting explanations for how Atlanta’s public safety training center would be funded.

June 14, 2021

Who said it: Public Safety Training Center Advisory Council, when it issued its final recommendations to the Finance and Executive Committee

Quote: “The city’s contribution will be through a 30-year $1 million per year lease starting in FY24, or a single contribution through a general obligation bond.”

Construction costs:

Maintenance costs: The city will cover these costs using money saved from existing leases for police and fire training facilities.

___________________

July 12, 2021

Who said it: Dave Wilkinson, Atlanta Police Foundation, at an APF presentation to the Public Safety Committee

Quote: “The city of atlanta would not have to pay on the $1 million a year lease until 2024. So effectively, it doesn’t cost the city of Atlanta anything until 2024. So that’s the scope of this public-private partnership.”

$90M in construction costs:

Maintenance costs: No funding source discussed

___________________

Sept. 8, 2021

Who said it: Then-Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, via a press release annoucing that the Atlanta City Council approves the project ground lease

Quote: “The training center will be built in phases, the first of which will be privately funded from the Atlanta Police Foundation through philanthropic and corporate donations. … The City’s contribution will be through a 30-year $1 million per year lease starting in FY24 or a single contribution through a general obligation bond.”

Construction costs:

$60M: privately funded by APF through philanthropic and corporate donations

$30M: City contributes $1M per year over 30 years in a lease, or a single contribution through a general obligation bond

Maintenance costs: The APF “at its sole cost and expense shall keep the premises in good order, condition and repair. … APF shall be required to make all capital repairs and replacements.”