What is cryptocurrency?

Cryptocurrency is a digital currency that is sold and traded online like traditional money. But unlike traditional money, it isn’t backed by a government or bank. There are many kinds of cryptocurrency, but the most popular are Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether. Cryptocurrency isn’t printed, but mined — a process where specialized computers solve puzzles on a code called the blockchain to release new coins and verify transactions. Since cryptocurrency’s inception in 2008, its market value now hovers around $1 trillion.