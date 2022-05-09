BreakingNews
Kemp signs $75 million in tax breaks for people who donate to police
What are COVID-19 antivirals?

Info Boxes
  • They are take-home pills to treat the virus and prevent worsening symptoms.
  • There are two pills on the market: Pfizer’s Paxlovid and Merck’s Lagevrio.
  • Both pills are approved for at-risk patients who typically have preexisting medical conditions or who are 65 or over.
  • To be effective, the pills need to be taken within five days of the first symptom.
  • The free, over-the-counter drugs can be prescribed by a doctor or a pharmacist due to a current federal program.
  • Treatment involves taking three pills a day for five days.
  • Paxlovid has multiple negative drug interactions, while Lagevrio is safe for everyone except pregnant women.

