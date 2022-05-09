What are COVID-19 antivirals?

- They are take-home pills to treat the virus and prevent worsening symptoms.
- There are two pills on the market: Pfizer’s Paxlovid and Merck’s Lagevrio.
- Both pills are approved for at-risk patients who typically have preexisting medical conditions or who are 65 or over.
- To be effective, the pills need to be taken within five days of the first symptom.
- The free, over-the-counter drugs can be prescribed by a doctor or a pharmacist due to a current federal program.
- Treatment involves taking three pills a day for five days.
- Paxlovid has multiple negative drug interactions, while Lagevrio is safe for everyone except pregnant women.
