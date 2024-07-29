Security level: Close, because prisoners have assault histories, are escape risks or pose other threats. They require supervision at all times by correctional officers, TDC says.
Total prisoners: 1,193
Percentage who are gang members: 62%
Percentage on mental health caseload: 52%
Percentage both: 33.4%, the most of any GDC prison
Correctional officer vacancy rate: 80.6%, the most of any GDC prison
Confirmed homicides, Jan-June: Four, the most of any GDC prison
Notable cases:
- Six Valdosta State Prison officers were among suspects arrested this year during a state probe into two criminal operations involving contraband. In one case, authorities said
- Valdosta inmate Joseph ‘Lil Joe’ Broxton was coordinating a scheme to use drones to deliver contraband to state prisons in Georgia. Investigators were using wire tapes aimed at discovering the drone drops when they heard conversations about the other alleged criminal enterprise, involving Valdosta inmate Kydetrius Thomas.
- In July, Warden Ralph Shropshire was fired for what GDC called “unprofessional conduct.” GDC officials would not provide other information about his termination.