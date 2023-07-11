UGA challenges AJC reporting

The University of Georgia has challenged the accuracy of the AJC’s investigative reporting on the football program in the aftermath of a car crash in January that killed a recruiting analyst and a player.

In a letter sent to the AJC on Tuesday, the university’s general counsel Michael M. Raeber criticized the accuracy of a June 27 article that detailed the way the football program responds when players are accused of abusing women.

The letter also criticized the newspaper’s reporting on other aspects of the football program since the Jan. 15 crash that resulted from a player and a football staff member street racing through Athens.

The newspaper has published a series of investigative reports detailing the events surrounding the crash and the culture of the football program since Kirby Smart became Georgia’s head coach in late 2015. During that time, dozens of players have engaged in reckless, often lawless behavior that put them and others in jeopardy: excessive speeding, street racing and driving under the influence, among other offenses.

The AJC is reviewing the letter.

