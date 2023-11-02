Twelve prisons with staffing shortages

Pulaski State Prison

Medium security | Inmates: 1,145 | Capacity: 1,223

Living area: Consists of four buildings with 48 double rooms to house up to 96 per building; two buildings with double and triple rooms to house up to 120 per building, one building has single and double rooms and houses up to 106 offenders; eight of those rooms are handicap-accessible rooms. One building houses up to 30 isolation/segregation cells for up to 43 offenders along with an intake unit, which houses 58. Two buildings consisting of 96 double-bunked rooms up to 192 per building.

Vacancy rate: 79.26%

Coastal State Prison

Medium security | Inmates: 1,559 | Capacity: 1,836

Living area: Consists of 12 housing units. Six of them have 36 cells each; the cells are divided into 12 two-man cells and 24 four-man cells. Each of the six units has 120 beds. There are also four units with open bay dorms totaling 846 beds. There is one unit with 184 beds housing faith and charactiver inmates and incentives inmates; one segregation unit with 74 beds; and an infirmary with 12 beds.

Vacancy rate: 75.28%

Valdosta State Prison

Maximum security | Inmates: 1,063 | Capacity: 1,110

Living area: Ten general population units with 500 beds; six mental health units with 264 beds, 25 isolation beds and 12 acute care beds and four crisis stabilization beds. The annex has 554 general population beds. Of those, 100 are designated as residential substance abuse center beds.

Vacancy rate: 75.11%

Hancock State Prison

Maximum security | Inmates: 1,190 | Capacity: 1,201

Living area: Nine general population dorms housing 96 each; two segregation units with a combined total of 133 beds; one open bay tent housing unit for 70 inmates; annex has four open bay dorms with 50 inmates each.

Vacancy rate: 74.35%

Baldwin State Prison

Special Mission | Inmates: 563 | Capacity: 925

Living area: Seven housing units of 754 general population beds. Housing also includes acute care, crisis stabilization, infirmary and segregation. Baldwin offers mental health Level III services.

Vacancy rate: 73.06%

Georgia Diagnostic and Classification State Prison

Maximum security/Death Row | Inmates: 2,777 | Capacity: 2,487

Living area: Consists of eight cellblocks containing both double-bunked and single-bunked cells. There are also seven dormitories, 256 general population inmates, medical unit, 17 bed S.T.E.P (Segregated Transition Education Unit). Houses offenders on Death Row. Also houses a Special Management Unit with 192 beds.

Vacancy rate: 72.96%

Telfair State Prison

Maximum security | Inmates: 1,425 | Capacity: 1,420

Living area: Eight housing units; five housing units with double bunked cells, two open dormitories and the isolation/segregation unit consists of 40 single cells and 40 double bunked cells.

Vacancy rate: 72.96%

Smith State Prison

Maximum security | Inmates: 1,396 | Capacity: 1,562

Living area: 16 general population housing unit and one segregation/isolation building. Of the 16 units, 11 have 48 cells. Four of the 16 units are open dorms, each with 32 beds.

Vacancy rate: 72.84%

Calhoun State Prison

Medium security | Inmates: 1,645 | Capacity: 1,677

Living area: There are nine housing units with 24 triple-bunked cells and 24 double-bunked cells each. There are also eight open dormitories with 480 beds. And there are 95 segregation/isolation cells.

Vacancy rate: 69.67%

Wilcox State Prison

Medium security | Inmates: 1,846 | Capacity: 1,827

Living area: Consists of four and one-half buildings with 120 per dorm in 24 double-bunked and 24 triple-bunked cells each. Three housing units consist of four open dormitories, two housing approximately 48 per dorm and the other housing approximately 94 per dorm. There are 22 isolation cells and 24 double-bunked segregation cells.

Vacancy rate: 69.17%

Ware State Prison

Maximum security | Inmates: 1,441 | Capacity: 1530

Living area: Eight housing units with 50 double cells each. Information has 12 beds. Segregation has 150 beds. A fast track unit has four dorms with 54 beds each. Old Ware consists of 112 beds and I building consists of four dorms for a total of 256 beds.

Vacancy rate: 68.62%

Hays State Prison

Medium security | Inmates: 1,097 | Capacity: 1,101

Living area: Seven general population dorms, with 64 beds per dorm. One fast track building housing 256. Six Tier II dorms consisting of 218 beds and three Tier I dorms with 160 beds. The outside fire station has 10 beds and the informary has nine. It also houses about 750 Level II mental health offender throughout the prison.

Vacancy rate: 67.42%