Trump Georgia case - previous coverage

Info Boxes
X

The Fulton County investigation into alleged election meddling is a massive ongoing story the AJC has been telling since Election Night 2020. Reporters Bill Rankin, Tamar Hallerman and editor Shannon McCaffrey anchor the coverage. Readers will find updates on today’s events across all of our platforms, including AJC.com, print and ePaper editions and in podcasts.

Sign up for our special newsletter with Trump Georgia case updates

Here are some of our previous articles:

Trump, 18 others indicted for trying to overthrow 2020 Georgia election

Special grand jurors pleased with Fulton RICO indictment

EXCLUSIVE: Fulton jurors heard 3rd Trump tape, other highlights from AJC’s interviews

Breakdown Podcast: Inside the Special Grand Jury

Full coverage of the Trump Georgia investigation

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

NEW DETAILS
Fulton grand jury report hints at why it suggested charges against Loeffler, Perdue1h ago

University of West Georgia to move to NCAA Division I
3h ago

NEW VIDEO
Before censure vote, Fulton Commissioner Hall denounced in song
3h ago

Credit: AJC

AJC SPECIAL REPORT
Georgia leading nation in new juvenile lifers
8h ago

Credit: AJC

AJC SPECIAL REPORT
Georgia leading nation in new juvenile lifers
8h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

A CLOSER LOOK
Georgia’s Trump grand juries: Here’s what you need to know
2h ago
The Latest
Margie’s Law
AJC Republican voter poll August 2023
Boost now or wait?
Featured

Credit: Jamie Spaar

Week 4 Georgia high school football scoreboard
5h ago
YOUR HEALTH
With COVID-19 rising in Georgia, updates on booster vaccines and symptoms
Meet the 34-year-old judge who will oversee Trump prosecution in Georgia
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top