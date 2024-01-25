Tips for resolutions any time of the year

Ask yourself: are you ready to make the change? Successful resolutions start with a strong commitment and choosing resolutions you (and not other people) want to achieve. Be specific about your goal. Instead of reading more, it could be 10 to 25 pages a day. Take it slow. Break your goal down step by step. For example, if the goal is to exercise more, start with three days a week for 30 minutes, rather than trying to do an hour, six days a week. If your goal is more family dinners, start with at least one home-cooked meal with the family per week and then gradually move toward more. The same goes for learning an instrument. You don’t need to devote hours every day to your new interest. Start with one lesson per week and practice twice a week. Add time little by little. Have an accountability buddy. It can be a friend, neighbor, a doctor, anyone really but the idea is to have someone there to help you get past discouragement or a moment of weakness. Don’t strive for perfection. Practice self-compassion and be kind to yourself when you stumble.

Sources: Dr. Laurence S. Sperling, founder of preventive cardiology at the Emory Clinic and a professor in Preventive Cardiology at the Emory School of Medicine and Dr. J. Kip Matthews, an Athens psychologist.