The Washington Post / Jan. 24, 2023

‘Changing just one or two rules not enough’
Gun violence is so regular an occurrence in the United States that no incident, however tragic, comes as a surprise.
But events in recent days deserve special attention all the same, as they underscore a core truth about responding to gun violence: changing just one or two rules would not be enough.
As President Biden and the rest of country try, again, to confront the gun violence epidemic, policymakers should understand that no single solution will scrub out this scourge. Doing one thing is better than doing nothing at all — but to pretend the work ends there would be irresponsible.
— The Washington Post Editorial Board
