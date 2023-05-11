The Suffolk Journal / Suffolk University / April 4, 2023

The time for gun control was when 17 people died in Parkland, Florida, in 2018.

The time for gun control was after four people died in Oxford Township, Michigan, in 2021.

The time for gun control was when 21 people died in Uvalde, Texas in 2022.

The U.S. failed to act each of those times, choosing to turn a blind eye to children never returning home, choosing to protect the right to kill in exchange for the blood of innocent Americans.

The time for gun control has been here, and over 100 mass shootings later, the time for gun control is now.”

— Maren Halpin, assistant news editor

