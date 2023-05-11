X

The Suffolk Journal / Suffolk University / April 4, 2023

‘The time is now’

The time for gun control was after 13 people died at Columbine High School in 1999.

The time for gun control was after nine people died in Red Lake, Minnesota, in 2005.

The time for gun control was after 32 people died at Virginia Tech in 2007.

The time for gun control was when 26 people died at Sandy Hook in 2012.

The time for gun control was when 17 people died in Parkland, Florida, in 2018.

The time for gun control was after four people died in Oxford Township, Michigan, in 2021.

The time for gun control was when 21 people died in Uvalde, Texas in 2022.

The U.S. failed to act each of those times, choosing to turn a blind eye to children never returning home, choosing to protect the right to kill in exchange for the blood of innocent Americans.

The time for gun control has been here, and over 100 mass shootings later, the time for gun control is now.”

— Maren Halpin, assistant news editor

Read the full editorial here.

