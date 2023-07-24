The story behind pickleball

Pickleball was invented in 1965 on Washington’s Bainbridge Island, near Seattle. After a group of children whose families were staying in summer homes complained about being bored, the dads, including the late Congressman Joel Prichard, decided to come up with a new game to entertain the kids. The property had an old badminton court, but they couldn’t find a full set of rackets so they improvised with ping-pong paddles and a perforated plastic ball. They started with a net at 60 inches high but, by the end of the weekend, they lowered the net to 36 inches. There are two competing stories on where the name came from: One says the game was named after the family dog of one of the inventors; the other, that it comes from the term “pickle boat.” (A pickle boat is the last boat to finish a race).

