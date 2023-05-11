X

The Philadelphia Inquirer/Aug. 23, 2022

‘Lack of action, outrage’

The only thing more disturbing than the relentless pace of shootings that continues unabated across the city is the lack of action and outrage from those sworn to protect residents.

To be sure, Philadelphia is not alone among American cities when it comes to the rise in gun violence. And the mayor, police commissioner, and City Council cannot single-handedly stop the shootings. Yes, mostly Republican lawmakers in Harrisburg, Washington, and the conservatives on the Supreme Court have aided and abetted the country’s worsening gun crisis.

But that should not be a reason to give up.

— The Philadelphia Inquirer Editorial Board

Read the full editorial here.

The Mercury News / Jan. 25, 2023
The Denver Post / March 27, 2023
Chicago Tribune / March 28
