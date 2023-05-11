The Mercury News / Jan. 25, 2023

‘Shamefully, this is who we are’

History is full of horrific events in which we shake our heads and ask, “How did that happen? What were they thinking?” It begs the question of what is transpiring today that will be regarded by future generations as deplorable. That historians will record with the hope that they will never be repeated.

Yet, it’s unlikely the California shootings will do anything to move the needle on reducing the amount of gun violence in either California or the United States. Our collective response to the Sandy Hook, Uvalde and Columbine mass shootings makes that clear.