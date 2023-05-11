The Harvard Crimson / Feb. 21, 2023

‘We are the generation asking for change’
We are the generation of mass shootings.
We are the generation that has come of age with gun violence.
School shootings have grown up alongside us: From elementary, to middle, to high school, and now college, we have seen our peers shot down with increasing frequency.
We are the students who graduate with degrees in lockdowns and normalized mass paranoia.
We are the generation taught to hide.
We are the generation whose worst fears are realized regularly.
We are the generation that watches our backs.
We are the generation of sorrow.
We are the generation demanding solutions.
Time and time again, we have heard our government’s message loud and clear: guns over lives … we are tired of begging for scraps of a solution.
We are the generation asking for change.
— The Crimson Editorial Board
