X

The Harvard Crimson / Feb. 21, 2023

Info Boxes

‘We are the generation asking for change’

We are the generation of mass shootings.

We are the generation that has come of age with gun violence.

School shootings have grown up alongside us: From elementary, to middle, to high school, and now college, we have seen our peers shot down with increasing frequency.

We are the students who graduate with degrees in lockdowns and normalized mass paranoia.

We are the generation taught to hide.

We are the generation whose worst fears are realized regularly.

We are the generation that watches our backs.

We are the generation of sorrow.

We are the generation demanding solutions.

Time and time again, we have heard our government’s message loud and clear: guns over lives … we are tired of begging for scraps of a solution.

We are the generation asking for change.

— The Crimson Editorial Board

Read the full editorial here.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

BREAKING: Georgia Board of Education changes way public schools teach English1h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Firing a gun inside Hartsfield-Jackson leads to 10 years in federal prison
1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia football player apologizes for ‘racially insensitive’ remarks
1h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Remains found months ago ID’d as Fulton business partners
2h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Remains found months ago ID’d as Fulton business partners
2h ago

Credit: TNS

Why Brian Kemp isn’t shutting the door on 2024
7h ago
The Latest
The Philadelphia Inquirer/Aug. 23, 2022
The Mercury News / Jan. 25, 2023
The Denver Post / March 27, 2023
Featured

Credit: CHRIS HUNT

Mother’s Day in Atlanta
2h ago
Georgia 2020 election fraud claims: What investigators found
Fort Benning in West Georgia gets a new name on Thursday
21h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top