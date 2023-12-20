The GDC responds

Joan Heath, the spokeswoman for the Georgia Department of Corrections, said in a statement emailed to the AJC that the agency is committed to making sure any type of criminal activity is investigated and turned over for prosecution. She also noted that Cofield, Weekes and Brandt are just three people out of the nearly 49,000 in the state’s prison system, and she said their stories don’t represent the overall population.

The AJC requested an interview with Gov. Brian Kemp to discuss problems in the state prison system. The governor’s office declined the request.