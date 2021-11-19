ajc logo
The Devonia Inman Case

The story of Devonia Inman’s conviction in South Georgia was spotlighted in an Atlanta Journal-Constitution Breakdown podcast, “Murder Below the Gnat Line.” The 2017 podcast asked, “Is the wrong man in prison?”

He was sentenced to life in prison without parole for a 1998 murder. The victim, the night manager of the Taco Bell in Adel, Ga., was shot through the right eye as she carried the night’s proceeds to her car in the restaurant’s parking lot.

Intro: What happened to put Devonia Inman in prison?

2021: Devonia Inman, behind bars for 23 years, was wrongfully convicted, judge says

2019: Georgia Supreme Court justices question imprisoned man’s conviction

2017: “Murder Below the Gnat Line,” Listen to Season 4 of the AJC’s “Breakdown” podcast

